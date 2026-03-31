Waterloo, Ont. police arrest six in truck theft investigation

Waterloo Regional Police Service officers arrested six men and laid 61 charges as part of an ongoing investigation into truck, trailer and load thefts in southern Ontario.

Members of the force’s break and enter, auto theft and robbery unit executed search warrants on March 23 in Kitchener and Hamilton.

During the investigation, officers seized a stolen tractor-trailer, devices used to steal commercial motor vehicles, an electronic global positioning system device, a telecommunications signal jamming device, tracking devices, suspected heroin and suspected methamphetamine.

Police said the six adult men, from Brampton, Mississauga and Paris, Ont., were jointly charged with offences including possession of stolen property over $5,000, organized crime motor vehicle theft, extortion, possession of an automobile master key, possession of break-and-enter tools, dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, conspiracy and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police did not release the names of the accused. All six were held for bail hearings. The investigation remains ongoing.