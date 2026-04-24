WTFC launches human trafficking awareness campaign in Ontario

The Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada (WTFC) has launched a province-wide awareness campaign aimed at combating human trafficking, using highway trailers and ONroute locations to reach victims and the public in real time.

The “ONroute to Freedom” initiative, launched April 23 in partnership with ONroute, the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, and Timea’s Market, features fully wrapped trailers traveling Ontario’s 400-series highways with messaging, QR codes, and links to support resources.

(Photo: James Menzies)

Posters and displays at ONroute service centres mirror the messaging and connect users to a survivor-developed self-assessment tool designed to help individuals recognize signs of exploitation and find support.

“If one person is able to recognize their situation and get help, then all of this work is worth it,” said Timea Nagy, founder of Timea’s Market and a survivor advocate.

WTFC said the campaign builds on years of industry collaboration and training, emphasizing the role trucking professionals can play in identifying and reporting suspected trafficking.