18 Wheels of Christmas gearing up for Holiday Season

CALGARY, Alta. – Now in its 16th year, 18 Wheels of Christmas is up and running again in an effort to help local food banks during the Holiday Season.

Launched in 2002, the effort was created to give the transportation community a way to give back to the community they live and work.

The campaign, 18 Wheels of Christmas, is not a registered charity, but rather provides a means for donations to reach food banks in various communities.

Organizers say 100% of all cash and check donations go to the food bank in the community where the donation originated, and is also used to purchase essential items for food banks.

In the Calgary area, contact Colleen Nickel (colleen.nickel@rosenau.ca) or Janet Wilson (janet.wilson@rosenau.ca) at 1-800-640-9602 to donate.

In Edmonton, contact Sandra Bottorff (sandra.bottorff@rosenau.ca) at 1-800-371-6895; in Dawson Creek or Fort St. John contact Chris Richards (chris.richards@rosenau.ca) or Karen Brisebois (Karen.brisebois@rosenau.ca) at 250-782-2901; and in Saskatoon, call Tim Rosenau (tim.rosenau@rosenau.ca) at 1-800-448-4594.

