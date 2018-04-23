AMTA names its annual award winners

BANFF, Alta. – The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) doled out a handful of awards this past weekend, including the Volvo Trucks Provincial Driver of the Year Lawrence Reichert.

Reichert, of Bushell Transport, was the first heavy haul driver to win the award.

Also taking home some hardware was Stan Weber, a bus company pioneer who received the Historical Award.

The Associate Trades Person of the Year went to Sherry Barge, vice-president, client executive and national transportation leader with BFL Insurance, and former AMTA board chairwoman.

David Cousins of Bison Transport was named Safety Person of the Year, and the Service to the Industry honors went to Grant Mitchell of Westcan Bulk Transport, who also held the position of AMTA board chairman.

John Robinson, a driver for Westcan, was recognized during the AMTA’s 80th Annual Leadership Conference and AGM for being named National Driver of the Year.