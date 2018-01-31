AMTA names new president

EDMONTON, Alta. – The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) announced that Chris Nash will be its next president effective March 5.

Nash takes over for outgoing president Lorraine Card, who announced her retirement last December.

Having started his career in 1987 with Byers Transport, Nash comes with more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry. He joined the AMTA board of directors in 2016 as the Edmonton regional director and was nominated and elected vice-chairman of the board in April 2017.

Nash also co-chairs and is a member of the AMTA Compliance and Regulatory Affairs Advisory Council, having served as chairman of the Cargo Securement and Out-of-Service working groups, and sits on the board of the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

Following his 13 year career with Byers, Nash was employed by Rainbow Transport, where he gained experience in terminal operations and management. He then moved to Jones Transportation, starting as manager of safety and maintenance and ultimately president.

Announcing Nash as the new AMTA president, association board chairman Grant Mitchell wrote: “We feel confident in Chris’ leadership skills and vast experience will continue the AMTA’s momentum in shaping vital legislation, while raising standards of safety and excellence in commercial transportation.”