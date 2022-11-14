APTA hires McKee as executive director

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) announced the appointment of Chris McKee as executive director. He will step into the role on Dec. 1.

McKee, who calls Riverview, N.B., home, joins the association after spending 12 years at North American information services firm, LAC Group (formerly ShiftCentral), most recently as director of Moncton operations, according to a news release.

Chris McKee (Photo: APTA)

However, he is no stranger to the trucking industry, nor the APTA, having spent six years working with the association in a communications and member services role between 1999 and 2005. He was also a broadcast journalist, having spent a decade working as a news reporter, announcer, and news editor in the Moncton market.

APTA chairman Trevor Bent told TruckNews.com that McKee has a very collaborative personality, so will be bridging gaps with membership and government to form strong partnerships.

“He knows a lot about the industry, has family members who were in the industry, and still are. His dad was on the board back in the day and on the executive,” Bent said.

McKee will have major files including Driver Inc., attracting drivers and outreach on his radar, Bent added.

“Having grown up around the industry and spending six great years at the association previously, I am beyond thrilled to be back. I feel my career has come full circle and I am home again. I look forward to connecting and spending time with each of our members in the coming months. I have huge shoes to fill and lots to learn, so I am chomping at the bit to get started,” McKee said in the news release.

The position was vacant since August, when long-time executive director Jean-Marc Picard resigned to take on a national role as general manager of the Canadian Transportation Equipment Association.