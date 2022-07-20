Astus’ Lacroix named Propulsion Quebec executive committee president
Astus president Benoit Lacroix has been named president of the executive committee of Propulsion Quebec, the electric and intelligent transportation cluster.
Lacroix’s involvement in Propulsion Quebec’s governance team will encourage the mobilization of industry players and contribute to positioning the province among world leaders in electric and intelligent transportation, the organization said in a release.
An electric mobility enthusiast, Lacroix has set himself the challenge of helping companies make their energy and digital transitions in the marketplace.
Before joining Astus, Lacroix co-founded a company specialized in the electrification of heavy trucks. In this capacity, he was involved in the innovation process, creation, financing as well as strategic and business development activities.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.