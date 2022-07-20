Astus’ Lacroix named Propulsion Quebec executive committee president

Astus president Benoit Lacroix has been named president of the executive committee of Propulsion Quebec, the electric and intelligent transportation cluster.

Benoit Lacroix (Photo: Astus)

Lacroix’s involvement in Propulsion Quebec’s governance team will encourage the mobilization of industry players and contribute to positioning the province among world leaders in electric and intelligent transportation, the organization said in a release.

An electric mobility enthusiast, Lacroix has set himself the challenge of helping companies make their energy and digital transitions in the marketplace.

Before joining Astus, Lacroix co-founded a company specialized in the electrification of heavy trucks. In this capacity, he was involved in the innovation process, creation, financing as well as strategic and business development activities.