Atlas Van Lines promotes McConnell to president and COO

Moving company Atlas Van Lines announced that Ryan McConnell has been promoted to president and COO. Formerly the company’s vice-president of strategic planning, McConnell has more than 25 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry.

McConnell will be responsible for leading the Atlas Van Lines household goods division in the U.S., which includes transportation services, corporate marketing, revenue distribution, customer service, agency development, and information technology.

Ryan McConnell (Photo: Atlas Van Lines)

“Ryan has been involved in nearly every facet of the business and has been integral to the strategic growth and innovation of the Atlas enterprise,” said Jack Griffin, chairman and CEO, Atlas World Group. “With Ryan at the helm, I am confident in the continued success of our largest subsidiary.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity to continue my growth at Atlas Van Lines in this important leadership role,” said McConnell.