Atlas Van Lines promotes Schimmel to senior VP of operations

Atlas Van Lines has promoted Jeff Schimmel to senior vice-president of operations.

Jeff Schimmel (Photo: Atlas Van Lines)

“Jeff’s experience supporting our agent network and professional van operators has been invaluable to the success of our company,” said Ryan McConnell, president and chief operating officer of Atlas Van Lines.

In his new role, Schimmel, who has been working for the company for more than 30 years, will concentrate on capacity growth.

He had served as vice-president – transportation services since 2013.

Atlas has more than 400 interstate moving agents in the United States and Canada.