B.C. funds training for 30 drivers in Lower Mainland

As many as 30 eligible participants will receive training to prepare them for jobs as professional truck drivers in the Lower Mainland of B.C.

“This training will help people gain the necessary skills and education for employment as truck drivers, which is in high demand,” Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. minister of social development and poverty reduction, said in a news release. “For newcomers and immigrants, this training is a pathway to rewarding employment and stability for their families.”

Big Rig Driving School is receiving more than $660,000 to prepare participants for employment.

(Photo: Government of British Columbia)

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction’s Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project focuses on providing occupational training and work experience to immigrants.

Participants will receive 10 weeks of employability and essential skills training, including communication and mandatory entry-level training (MELT), four weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers, and one week of follow-up support to assist participants in their job search.

“This program will give the participants a great learning experience with a combination of applied knowledge and on-the-job experience to give them a clear pathway to careers in the truck driving industry,” said Harry Bacchal, president, Big Rig Driving School.

The first intake of full-time, group-based learning began on Dec. 12. The second and third intakes begin March and July 2023, respectively. People interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.