B.C. provides $290K to train eight Indigenous drivers

Eight eligible Indigenous people will receive skills training to prepare them for jobs as professional truck drivers in the Kamloops area of British Columbia.

“B.C. wants more professional truck drivers, and Indigenous people in the Interior want training supports to get good work,” Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Sheila Malcolmson said in a news release. “We’re funding new training so people get work experience and support to land the jobs they want.”

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction is providing more than $290,000 to Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc through the Community and Employment Partnerships (CEP) fund to provide the training.

(Photo: Government of British Columbia)

Participants will receive 15 weeks of employability and soft-skills training, including communication and mandatory entry-level training (MELT), seven weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers, and two weeks of follow-up support to assist participants in their job search.

Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc, said: “This program is designed to provide the participants a combination of both theoretical and applied knowledge and on-the-job experience to give them a clear pathway to careers in transportation.”

The full-time, group-based learning for the project began Dec. 12. People interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkB.C. centre.