Ballard Power Systems names Biznek as COO

Ballard Power Systems has appointed Mark Biznek as chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Biznek’s 30-year career includes experience in operations, manufacturing, business development and manufacturing engineering. For the past 10 years, he served in various leadership roles for Kohler Power Systems, including as general manager of marine and power solutions, as vice-president of global operations and supply chain, and as vice-president of operations and engine development.

He previously held manufacturing and strategy leadership roles at Mercury Marine. In his earlier career, Mark served in various operations and engineering roles at Delphi and GE Aviation.

Randy MacEwen, Ballard’s president and CEO, said, “We are excited to welcome Mark to the Ballard team. Mark brings over 30 years of manufacturing and operations experience in the engine industry. His leadership experience across the business including supply chain, marketing, business development, and global operations will be a huge asset to Ballard’s operations as we prepare for commercial scale manufacturing.”

“With Mark’s appointment, Jyoti Sidhu, previously serving in the joint leadership role of senior vice-president, chief people officer and senior vice-president, operations, will fully transition to the role of senior vice-president, chief people officer,” MacEwen added.