CargoM holds its eighth career day

Over 35 exhibitors attended CargoM’s eighth annual Career Day, promoting careers and training in the logistics and freight transport sector.

Nearly 400 attendees came to the event in Montreal’s Grand Quay Pavilion on Nov. 15.

Several educational institutions were also on-site to showcase the many vocational, technical and university training courses related to the sector that account for more than 6,000 companies and close to 130,000 direct and indirect jobs.

CargoM’s 2023 Career Day (Photo: CargoM)

Attendees were able to witness truck, train and crane driving simulators and truck demonstrations and participate in a networking activity at the end of the event.

Other high points of CargoM’s career day included hiring on the spot, a presentation by the Ministère de l’Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale on its services to businesses, and a visit from Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region.

Fitzgibbon said the logistics and transportation industry is steadily growing in importance in Quebec and added that the sector’s share of GDP totals $11.5 billion.

“Our government will continue to support CargoM to keep the supply chain competitive while making it greener and even better performing,” said Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.