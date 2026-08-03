cellcentric names Lars Ljungström CFO

Fuel cell developer cellcentric has appointed Lars Ljungström as chief financial officer and managing director, effective August 2026.

Ljungström joins the Daimler Truck-Volvo Group-Toyota joint venture after serving as vice president of strategy and business development at Volvo Penta North America.

Lars Ljungström (Photo: Supplied)

During more than two decades with the Volvo Group and related businesses, he also held CFO roles at Volvo Penta of the Americas, Volvo Group Trucks Operations of the Americas, Volvo Aero Connecticut and GKN Aerospace.

He succeeds Niklas Ekström, who is leaving cellcentric at the end of July to become CFO of the Manufacturing Intelligence division at Hexagon Group.

Cellcentric, founded in 2021 by Daimler Truck and the Volvo Group, develops hydrogen fuel cell systems for heavy-duty trucks and other commercial applications.

The company recently introduced its BZA375 heavy-duty fuel cell system as it continues to advance commercialization of the technology.