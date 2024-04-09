Challenger Motor Freight wins 2024 Best Fleet to Drive For honor

CarriersEdge named Challenger Motor Freight of Cambridge, Ont. the Best Overall Fleet in the large carrier category during the Best Fleets to Drive For Education & Awards Conference in Charlotte, N.C.

The mindset of continuous improvement has led the company to this achievement, Steve Newton, senior director of safety and driver development, told TruckNews.com after receiving the award.

Challenger has been named a Top 20 Best Fleet to Drive For five consecutive times and it is the second time the company has received a Best Overall Fleet award.

Steve Newton, centre, of Challenger Motor Freight receives the 2024 Best Fleet to Drive For in the large carrier category in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo: Leo Barros)

Now in its 16th year, the Best Fleets to Drive For is an annual survey and contest that identifies the for-hire carriers providing the best workplace experience for their company drivers and independent contractors.

“About 10 years ago our president embarked on a ‘good to great’ program. We were a good company and wanted to become a great company. That’s what our focus has been,” Newton recalls, adding that a lot of hard work from drivers and their office staff has driven success for the company.

“They are the ones that really drive this award. As an employee, it makes me proud that all the hard work that we do every day gets recognized,” he said.

“We are going to continue to improve our programs and work on our culture.” Steve Newton, Challenger Motor Freight

Newton said the little steps taken along the way led to bigger steps and has got Challenger to where it is today.

“We are going to continue to improve our programs and work on our culture. That is never ending.”

K&J Trucking of Sioux Falls, S.D. was named the Best Fleet to Drive For in the small carrier category.

Innovative programs

“The fleets that came out on top this year were especially exciting to watch — between the tough industry headwinds and the fierce competition in the Best Fleets program, K&J Trucking and Challenger Motor Freight exemplified hard work and excellence,” Jane Jazrawy, CarriersEdge CEO, said in a news release. “Both companies showed that they’re progressive in developing innovative programs that truly make a difference in their relationships with drivers. Their overall winner awards are well deserved.”

CarriersEdge also presented a new award – The Stratosphere Award – that recognizes the top-scoring fleet in the Best Fleets Hall of Fame to Garner Trucking of Findlay, Ohio. To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, fleets must be named as a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years, or seven years with at least one overall winner award.

Canadian fleets have been on a winning streak in the large carrier category. C.A.T. based in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, a rookie finalist, was the Overall Winner of the 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For. And Challenger Motor Freight was named North America’s overall Best Fleet to Drive For in 2022.