Chevin Fleet Solutions names new CEO as founder moves to executive chairman role

Chevin Fleet Solutions, creators of fleet management software FleetWave, announced that company founder Ashley Sowerby is moving to a new role of executive chairman, passing on the CEO role to Gary Thompson, current Chevin chief operating officer.

Sowerby said, “This change enables me to step back from day-to-day operations whilst continuing to offer support on strategic decisions and product direction.”

Having joined the business in March 2022 as COO, Thompson said, “We are in a strong position to meet the challenges and opportunities in this industry, using technology to drive high value insights and an exceptional customer experience.”