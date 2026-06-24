CLTA names Shaw executive director

The Canadian Livestock Transporters’ Alliance (CLTA) has appointed Terry Shaw as its new executive director.

Shaw succeeds Susan Fitzgerald, who is stepping down after serving as the organization’s inaugural executive director.

Terry Shaw (File photo)

The alliance in a news release said that Shaw brings leadership experience from both the private and non-profit sectors.

Shaw began his trucking industry career in 1996 with TransX before moving to Big Freight Systems.

He later transitioned to the non-profit sector, spending more than a decade working with the Manitoba Trucking Association and the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

“I’m excited to take on the challenge of serving as executive director of the CLTA. This is an important national organization with a vital role in supporting livestock transporters across Canada. I’m looking forward to working with members, partners, and stakeholders to continue building a strong, unified voice for our sector,” said Shaw.