CNTL owner-ops ratify agreement

CN has announced its tentative agreement with CNTL, providers of first- and last-mile trucking container pickup and deliveries, has been ratified.

Unifor confirms it was ratified by a vote with 71.4% in favor. The agreement covers about 750 owner-operators and will carry them through four years, until Dec. 31, 2027.

“We are pleased that CNTL reached this new agreement with Unifor through collaborative negotiations,” said Remi Lalonde, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at CN.

“We are committed to working with owner-operators to support business needs and ensure that they can deliver critical first mile and last mile services to our customers.”