Peterbilt Technician Institute’s 100th class graduates

The Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) recently graduated its milestone 100th class. The 10 graduates of the 12-week advanced technician program are among the nearly 1,000 PTI factory-certified technicians that have been trained and placed at Peterbilt dealer service locations since the launch of the program in 2013.

The graduates participated in a ceremony attended by Peterbilt and Universal Technical Institute (UTI) staff, as well as their new employers from the Peterbilt dealer network, including Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers, Jackson Group Peterbilt, JX Truck Center – Peterbilt and TLG Peterbilt.

(Photo: Peterbilt Technician Institute)

“We’re proud of the graduates and the valuable contributions they will make to the industry with the knowledge and technical skills needed to be successful and maximize uptime for our customers,” said Casey Theis, technician program manager of North America.

PTI is a collaborative program with UTI and serves as a resource for the Peterbilt dealer network to help recruit and hire factory-trained technicians. With campuses in Lisle, Ill., and Dallas, Texas, PTI students earn Peterbilt factory certifications that include Paccar MX-11 and MX-13 engines.