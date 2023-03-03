Davco Technology names Montesi president

Manufacturer of fuel filtration systems for diesel engines Davco Technology – a Clarience Technologies company – has named transportation industry veteran Scott Montesi as its new president.

Montesi joins Davco from Plastic Omnium where he most recently served as senior vice-president of the Americas business unit. Prior to that, Montesi held a variety of engineering and product development positions in the industry, starting at Ford Motor Company and later working at Lear Corporation, Plastech, and Collins and Aikman.

Scott Montesi (Photo: Davco Technology)

“Scott is a well-respected business leader with deep experience developing and producing high-performance components for transportation,” said Mark Bara, president, performance solutions, Clarience Technologies. “His passion for delivering customer-focused innovations with an exacting attention to detail will serve Davco well in the years to come.”

Also, Daniel O’Donohue has joined Davco as its new finance director. He was most recently finance director at Great Expressions Dental Centers.