Donaldson Company appoints new leaders
Donaldson Company, manufacturer of filtration products and solutions, has announced new leadership appointments as part of an ongoing broader organizational redesign.
Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and CEO said, “This redesign will enhance our ability to serve our customers by aligning our business models, resources and cost structure to the specific needs of each end market, while creating greater internal ownership and accountability for short- and long-term performance.”
Donaldson announced the following appointments effective Nov. 1: Guillermo Briseno, president, industrial solutions; Andrew Dahlgren, president, life sciences and special applications; Bart Driesen, president, mobile equipment solutions aftermarket; Richard Lewis, president, mobile equipment solutions; Thomas Scalf, president, enterprise operations and supply chain; Keith Bechtum, vice-president, mobile equipment solutions OEM sales; Mauricio Goes, vice-president, industrial solutions aftermarket and service; and Angela Zurick, vice-president, mobile equipment solutions North America aftermarket.
Jeffrey Spethmann, SVP, industrial products, and Wim Vermeersch, VP, EMEA, will depart Donaldson after assisting with the transition.
