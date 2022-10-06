Driver shortage threatening Canada’s economic recovery: CTA

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has told the feds that the shortage of professional drivers represents one of the biggest threats to Canada’s economic recovery.

Addressing the House Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities this week, CTA president Stephen Laskowski implored the feds to intervene.

“There is an old saying in our sector you may be familiar with, which goes back decades – if you got it a truck brought it,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “But, the truth is that during the pandemic – and even still today – there are people who didn’t ‘get’ what they need or when they needed it. It’s largely because we are short nearly 30,000 commercial truck drivers in Canada.”

(Photo: iStock)

Laskowski continued: “The truck driver has always been one of the most critical, but unsung, contributors, to our national economy. Without drivers, trucks sit idle. If we want to help solve the supply chain crisis and help address inflation, we must deal with the truck driver shortage.”

The CTA offered several ways the government could help alleviate the strain on the supply chain, namely improving access to immigration and training funding for drivers and cracking down on Driver Inc. fleets, which misclassify employee drivers as independent contractors.

“CTA’s approach is reasonable and involves common-sense solutions that require no new legislation or special treatment for our sector, but is rather an extension of current practices, access to programs, tools and funds provided other sectors,” added Geoff Wood, CTA’s senior vice-president of policy. “CTA stands ready to work collaboratively with the Government of Canada as our sector enters a very tenuous and critical time in its history.”