Driver turnover on the rise: ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – Driver turnover at large truckload fleets hit its highest level since 2015, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

“So far this year, the turnover rate at large truckload fleets is up 10 percentage points,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “The extreme tightening of the driver market – driven by solid freight demand – will continue to challenge fleets looking for qualified drivers.”

For the first half of 2018, driver turnover at large truckload fleets was 96%, on pace to be the highest year for turnover since 2013. Meanwhile, turnover at small truckload fleets was 72%.

“There is something happening with turnover at these smaller fleets,” Costello said. “The driver market remains tight across the truckload sector, but the turnover rate at these smaller carriers is down 14 points from the same time last year. Like large carriers, small truckload carriers have been aggressively raising pay this year, which has helped their turnover rate level off.”

Driver turnover at LTL fleets rose 4% to 14%, reaching the highest mark since the first quarter of 2013.

“While much lower than the truckload sector, seeing this kind of jump in the LTL market tells me that this sector is struggling with drivers more than in the recent past,” Costello said, “and suggests the industry’s issues finding qualified drivers are continuing to deepen across the board.”