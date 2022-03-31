DriverCheck hires directors of marketing, revenue operations

DriverCheck, a provider of workplace medical testing and assessments, announced it has hired Susan Floyd as director of marketing and Will Lumb as director of revenue operations. Both started in February.

Connor Page, vice-president of strategy at DriverCheck said, “As we evaluate our plans for the future, we are excited to be able to count on Sue and Will to help us achieve sustainable growth and optimize processes and operations so we can continue on our path to build a healthier and safer world through our customers.”

Susan Floyd (Photo: DriverCheck)

Floyd has more than 20 years of experience in business-to-business and business-to-customer roles across financial services, entertainment, and retail sectors. She holds an MBA from the University of Edinburgh. She will lead the national marketing strategy, strategic brand partnerships and contribute to new product development.

Will Lumb (Photo: DriverCheck)

Lumb has more than 15 years of experience leading revenue operations. In addition to an MBA, he has earned a Six Sigma Black Belt and a Certified Customer Experience Professional. He will focus on sustainable revenue growth and customer service.