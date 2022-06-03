Rush Enterprises promotes Willis to VP of marketing and communications
Rush Enterprises has promoted Gary Willis to vice-president of marketing and communications. The operator of commercial vehicle dealerships announced that Karen Konecny, who has worked in the role since 2010, will retire on June 22.
Willis has served as director of marketing for the company since 2013 and has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, including 18 years in the commercial vehicle industry.
“Gary’s transformation of our marketing and digital efforts has directly influenced the way our business interacts with customers, and in his new role, he will continue to focus on that transformation to enhance our employee and customer experiences,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, CEO and president, Rush Enterprises.
