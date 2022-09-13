Drivewyze appoints Abbott as VP of customer success

Drivewyze, provider of connected truck services and operator of a public-private weigh station bypass network in North America, has announced the addition of Rob Abbott as its vice-president of customer success.

Abbott has nearly 30 years of experience in the trucking industry, having served in safety, government affairs, and customer-facing roles with the American Trucking Associations.

Rob Abbott (Photo: Drivewyze)

Most recently he was the vice-president of sales/commercial leader for Lytx, a provider of video safety services to trucking fleets.

Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze said, “He understands the importance of truck safety and how it impacts carriers and drivers. And he understands the importance of listening to the voice of the customer and being a conduit for creating solutions to problems that fleets face every day.”