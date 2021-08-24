Drivewyze hires chief revenue officer

Drivewyze has named Shiraz Hasan its new chief revenue officer, a role that will oversee the company’s sales, marketing, and business development business units.

Hasan was most recently vice-president of innovation ecosystem and channel sales for AT&T.

Shiraz Hasan (Photo: Drivewyze)

“After an extensive search, we’re thrilled to bring Shiraz to Drivewyze,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “We continue to grow, add strategic partners, and develop new safety offerings for our customer base. Shiraz has had tremendous success starting and scaling new business lines at AT&T. His experience managing revenue teams in a fast-growing environment is a perfect fit as Drivewyze continues to grow and scale aggressively.”

“The more I learned about Drivewyze – it’s products and people – the more I wanted to become involved,” Hasan added. “They have something special going on and I wanted to be part of the team that is helping to revolutionize safety and productivity in the trucking industry.”