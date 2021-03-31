DTNA names Kurschner as chief financial officer

Daimler Trucks North America has appointed Stefan Kurschner as chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2021.

Most recently, Kurschner served as the senior vice president of aftermarket, where he led DTNA’s aftermarket functions, including customer experience, dealer service, distribution network development, parts sales, marketing and distribution, Alliance Parts, and Detroit Reman.

Stefan Kurschner, chief financial officer of Daimler Trucks North America. (Submitted photo)

“Stefan has been a galvanizing force at leading the uptime revolution at DTNA, spurring on others to try and replicate the tremendous success he has delivered for the industry,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO, DTNA. “With his incredible experience here at DTNA and abroad, Stefan is a versatile leader capable of helping us navigate the unprecedented opportunities that lie ahead.”

Prior to his four years as senior vice president of aftermarket, Kurschner transformed the Mexican market for DTNA, revitalizing both the Daimler Trucks Mexico workforce and the dealer network.

Over his 26-year career with Daimler, Kurschner has held a variety of management positions around the world, including in Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Mexico and the United States. He holds a master’s degree with emphasis on logistics and international management from the University of Mannheim, Germany.

Kurschner will retain his role as a member of DTNA’s eight-member operating committee.