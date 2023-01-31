Trailcon Leasing promotes Foss to VP, national accounts

Trailcon Leasing has promoted John Foss to vice-president, national accounts. Foss will continue to service and develop Trailcon’s existing accounts while growing the company’s portfolio of major regional and national accounts, the company says.

John Foss (Photo: Trailcon Leasing)

“John has been an integral member of the Trailcon team since he joined the company in 2005,” said Trailcon president Jerry Brown. “Since that time, he has assumed positions of increasing responsibility that reflect his dedication and abilities. He has been an essential part of developing Trailcon’s National TrailerCare fleet maintenance and management program and continues to work diligently to build our customer base and provide our clients with the excellent service for which Trailcon is known.”

Foss is a member of the Ontario Trucking Association board of directors and has recently been appointed to the board of directors of Trucking HR Canada. He has also held the position of president three times and remains an executive trustee of the Toronto Transportation Club.