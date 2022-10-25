DTNA names Lentz as chief people officer

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced that Angela Lentz has been appointed as chief people officer for DTNA and its affiliated companies in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia. She also joins DTNA’s operating committee (OpCom), along with the Daimler Truck AG Human Resources OpCom.

Lentz will be responsible for all aspects of human resources, including performance management, learning and development, labor relations, corporate security and corporate real estate.

Angela Lentz (Photo: DTNA)

Lentz began her career as a buyer in the purchasing department at DTNA in 1997. Progressing through roles of increasing responsibility, she became director of project controlling in 2015, followed by director of procurement for mechatronics and Mexico truck and bus. In 2021, she took on the role of general manager of aftermarket and strategic value chain and technology.

“I am pleased to have Angela Lentz serve in the role of chief people officer. Her broad-based experience ranging from finance to production to aftermarket, extensive leadership experience and drive to get things across the finish line are unquestioned as is her dedication to assembling a team that celebrates diversity,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO of DTNA.

Lentz succeeds Eileen Frack, who will retire after 18 years at DTNA. Both moves will take place on Jan. 1, 2023.

Lentz earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Communications from Concordia College.