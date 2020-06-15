DTNA technician skills competition goes digital

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has taken its technician skills competition digital, to allow the event to continue despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 Freightliner, Western Star and Detroit technicians across the U.S. and Canada took the written exam in early June. The top 28 vehicle and engine techs will compete in a virtual hands-on competition Aug. 11-12, rather than traveling to DTNA headquarters in Portland, Ore., to compete.

(Source: DTNA)

Technicians will instead compete at their home dealerships, and a virtual ceremony will be held Aug. 13 to recognize the winners.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have made us more aware than ever of the importance and indispensability of our technicians and service network,” said Admir Kreso, general manager for dealer service with DTNA. “As our vehicles become increasingly complex, it is critical that we support the development and innovation of our technicians so that they can be on the cutting edge.”