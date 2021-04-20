DTNA veteran Heino-Royer joins Plus

Plus, a leading provider of self-driving truck technology, has appointed Lori Heino-Royer as senior director, strategic partnerships. Heino-Royer has had a long career at Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) in roles across finance, sales and marketing operations, technology and business development.

Heino-Royer will leverage her deep understanding of the trucking business to help cultivate and manage relationships with fleet and other industry partners.

Lori Heino-Royer has joined autonomous trucking company Plus. (Photo: Plus)

“Lori is joining Plus at a very exciting time as we begin mass production of our autonomous driving system this quarter. She has learned the trucking business from the ground up at one of the best truck manufacturers in the world, and will be a tremendous resource to our team and all fleets and partners we work with in our global deployment,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder of Plus.

Heino-Royer started her career at DTNA in the finance and operations functions, then assumed more leadership responsibilities in the business innovation and strategy group. Later she championed a cross-functional team in the development of autonomous truck business models and spearheaded opportunities that helped the company expand its customer-focused digital offerings.

“Having worked in the trucking industry for almost two decades, I have so much respect for everything that goes into making it possible to move commercial goods smoothly and safely from one destination to another. Autonomous trucks will revolutionize the trucking industry, and joining Plus now provides me the unique opportunity to shape how the technology is rolled out, working closely with our trucking partners, fleets, and other industry peers,” said Lori Heino-Royer.