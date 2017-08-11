FLO Components celebrates 40th with three giveaways

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – FLO Components is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, marking the milestone with a giveaway contest that will see three winners this fall.

The automatic greasing systems company will give away three lubricant product packages from between October and December. To enter, people fill out a contest entry form on FLO’s LinkedIn page, no purchase required.

The first two prize giveaways is for a Lincoln 1864 PowerLuber and Lincoln 5900 PowerLock coupler pack.

“The Lincoln PowerLuber is the most advanced grease gun in its class, featuring a multi-function LCD that displays: quantity of grease dispensed, quantity of grease remaining in the cartridge, battery charge level, operation signal and stall indicator,” said FLO marketing specialist Gabriel Lopez. “Its 18-volt, high-amperage, lithium-ion battery provides superior run time, and its two-speed design delivers outstanding flow and pressure. The grease gun comes in a heavy-duty carrying case and includes two rechargeable batteries, an 110v one-hour charger and the new and easy-to-use Lincoln 5900 PowerLock grease coupler.”

The third giveaway is a choice of either the same prize as the first two or a FLO 18-point automatic lubricant system in a box.

“This FLO Components ‘system in a box’ is packaged as a complete kit capable of servicing up to 18 points and includes a 24VDC electric QLS301 Lincoln pump, 200 feet of ¼ OD nylon tubing, progressive block-type metering valves (18 valve outlets) and 18 ninety degree bearing inlet fittings,” said Lopez. “The QLS System is a relatively simple method of centralizing or automating the lubrication process in many applications, from highway trailers to any variety of industrial machinery. It offers all the advantages of automated lubrication, including reduced downtime and improved safety, to machinery large and small.”

Each draw will be held on the first day of October, November, and December; visit www.flocomponents.com/40th to enter.

