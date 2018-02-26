Four Canadians named to Kenworth Parts Council for 2018

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth Truck Company has named four Canadians to its 2018 Parts Council, three coming from Western Canada.

Jo Frost of Edmonton Kenworth out of Leduc, Alta. will act as chairman of the council, Boyd McConnachie of Inland Kenworth in Burnaby, B.C. will be the Kenworth Dealer Council representative, and Clayton Zuchotzki of GreatWest Kenworth in Calgary, Alta. and Samuel Letendre of Kenworth Maska in La Presentation, Que. will be members of the council.

Leading parts directors and managers from Kenworth dealerships in Canada and the U.S., the council focuses on enhancing parts quality and customer support for truck operators and fleets.

Remaining Parts Council members include: Cory Anderson, MHC Kenworth, Leawood, Kan.; Eric Bontrager, Wisconsin Kenworth, Windsor, Wis.; Lisa Nichols, Kenworth of Columbus, Hilliard, Ohio; Jeremy Thompson, Kenworth Northwest, SeaTac, Wash.; and Jeff Weaver, Truckworx Kenworth, Birmingham, Ala.