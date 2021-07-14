GFL’s Unifor-represented drivers considering strike vote

GFL Environmental’s drivers in the Hamilton and Brantford areas are considering a strike vote, according to the Unifor Local 4268 union representing them.

“When GFL customers needed curbside and commercial services during the pandemic, we were there,” said Local 4268 president Debbie Montgomery. “It’s only fair that waste and recycling truck operators are recognized in their next contract.”

Unifor Local 4268 at GFL Environmental will conduct strike vote. (Photo: CNW Group/Unifor)

Drivers have been working without a contract since April 26, the union says.

“Our members are still out in the public every day and exposed. They have earned fair compensation and respect,” said unit chairman Paul McKee.

A deadline of Aug. 5 has been set to reach a deal. About 180 employees, mostly drivers, are represented by the union.