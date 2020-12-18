Giroux to lead heavy-duty association

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. – David Giroux will become president and chief operating officer of the Heavy-Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA) on Jan. 4, replacing Tim Kraus who is retiring after 16 years at the helm.

The HDMA is the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association’s (MEMA) commercial vehicle division, and counts nearly 200 members.

David Giroux

Giroux is a 25-year industry veteran, having held positions at Ford, Meritor, Peterbilt, Navistar, and Daimler Trucks North America. Most recently he reported directly to Daimler Trucks North America president and CEO Roger Nielsen as head of special projects.

Nielsen referred to Giroux as a “superlative selection”.

“It is critically important for the industry to harmonize and communicate on a variety of future topics, from supplier optimization to aftermarket growth, and among original equipment manufacturers themselves,” Nielsen said.

“The work of the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association is critically important to the overall commercial vehicle industry, now more than ever,” said MEMA president and CEO Bill Long. “Our industry and our members are experiencing and driving transformational advances in vehicle technology, while at the same time adapting to shifts in the global marketplace.”