Going the extra mile: Attentiveness, instincts lead Purolator’s Kliewer to help injured customer

A routine delivery in Edmonton turned into a life-saving moment for a Purolator customer after courier Amber Kliewer noticed something unusual at the home of a longtime customer.

Kliewer, who has worked with Purolator for 11 years, has served the same route since 2018. She told trucknews.com that she was completing a delivery on April 14 when her instincts led her to believe something was off.

“We’ve built a friendly rapport over time, so I’m familiar with her usual routine,” Kliewer said of the customer. “When I arrived, I immediately noticed something was off. Her dog, who normally barks to greet me, was quiet, and she was not at the door as expected… I knew I could not just leave.”

After ringing the doorbell, Kliewer heard the customer calling for help from the house. Looking through a window, she saw the woman lying on the floor. She fell and was unable to get up because of pain.

Kliewer attempted to communicate with the woman through the door, finding out she could not use the phone that was in the house. Although the customer said she was okay, it was obvious she needed help.

“Because of our past conversations, I knew she had a good relationship with her neighbour, so I went next door to ask for help. We returned together and agreed to call an ambulance,” Kliewer recalled. “The neighbour stayed with her while I continued my route, but I returned shortly after to ensure help had arrived. I then spoke with the paramedics who had already transported her to the ambulance.”

She later learned the customer had been on the floor for nearly two days. She suffered serious injuries after the fall, including a broken femur and hip that required surgery. Kliewer stayed in touch with the neighbour and says she was relived to hear the customer is now recovering well.

“This experience reinforced for me how important it is to build relationships through regular interactions with customers. I feel that paying attention to changes in someone’s routine allows us to better recognize when they may need help,” she said, adding that time to check in and trusting her instincts made a meaningful difference in this situation.

Purolator said the incident reflects the relationships its couriers develop with customers and communities along their routes, adding that Kliewer’s actions reflect the company’s values.

“​​​​We are incredibly proud of Amber,” said Arno Zlamal, senior director of operations, Western Region, at Purolator. “This is a great reflection of the meaningful, long-standing relationships many of our couriers build through everyday interactions on their routes. As a proudly Canadian company serving communities for more than 65 years, our people have strong connections with the individuals and neighbourhoods they serve.”