Grote adds to leadership team

Grote Industries has added three members to its leadership team. Kent Bode has been promoted to vice-president of sales and marketing for the U.S. sales team, while Cesar Perez-Bolivar takes over leadership responsibilities of Grote Electronics. Mel Mendoza has been hired as the new vice-president of operations, North America.

“Facing challenges head-on with strong leadership has been instrumental to Grote’s legacy over the past 120 years,” said John Grote, chief operating officer of Grote Industries. “These three leaders all embody that, two of them with more than 30 years of industry experience, and each with the ability to rise to the occasion and meet our customers’ ever-changing needs.”

Kent Bode (Photo: Grote Industries)

Bode started at Grote in 1997, serving in various engineering capacities as a product manager, regional manager and director of OEM Sales. He will lead the U.S. sales team, marketing team and business development team.

Perez-Bolivar has been with Grote for nearly a decade, working on research, engineering and development, while focusing on Grote’s focus on safety, productivity, security and cost savings. He most recently served as director of engineering, leading Grote’s headlamp engineering and manufacturing division in Madison, Indiana.

Cesar Perez-Bolivar (Photo: Grote Industries)

Mel Mendoza (Photo: Grote Industries)

Mendoza brings more than 35 years of experience as a global business leader working for a group of manufacturing companies. He will lead the manufacturing and supply chain for all of Grote’s North American facilities in Madison, Waterloo and Monterrey.