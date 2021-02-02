Grote names marketing manager

Kristin Bridges has been named marketing manager of Grote Industries.

She brings a background in marketing communications, events management, website management, OEM account management, sales training, and marketing project management.

Kristin Bridges (Photo: Grote Industries)

“We are excited to have Kristin bring this experience to the Grote marketing department and build on the great work being done here,” said John Grote, vice-president of marketing and sales.

Bridges will oversee Grote’s creative team and lead public relations and media efforts.