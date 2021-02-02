Grote names marketing manager
Kristin Bridges has been named marketing manager of Grote Industries.
She brings a background in marketing communications, events management, website management, OEM account management, sales training, and marketing project management.
“We are excited to have Kristin bring this experience to the Grote marketing department and build on the great work being done here,” said John Grote, vice-president of marketing and sales.
Bridges will oversee Grote’s creative team and lead public relations and media efforts.
