Kriska hires Haan to direct truckload operations

Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) has named Richard Haan to the newly created role of director of operations.

He will optimize the company’s truckload operations, reporting to chief operating officer David Tumber, the company announced.

“I’m thrilled to have him on team KTG,” said Tumber. “His transportation experience, specifically in truckload operations, will help us manage our process improvement opportunities. Each day we endeavor to achieve best in class operating results, and we fully expect Richard to help make meaningful progress in this journey.”

Haan previously served as director of operations at Schneider Canada, general manager of Keypoint Carriers and operations manager at Manitoulin Transport.