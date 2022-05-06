Trailcon Leasing names Rick Hull chief sales officer

Trailcon Leasing has appointed Rick Hull to the position of chief sales officer.

He will lead the expansion of the company’s TrailerCare product, promote the company’s refrigerated trailer refresh program, and develop strategic customer and vendor partnerships to enable growth, Trailcon announced.

Hull brings to the role more than 26 years of experience with Penske, where he held positions of increasing responsibility within the sales and marketing departments. He managed assets, facilities and revenue exceeding $100 million in Penske’s Eastern Canada district.

“We are excited to have Rick join Trailcon during this time of growth and expansion,” said Jerry Brown, Trailcon president. “His knowledge, experience and success within the industry, coupled with his people and customer first approach to management, make him a great fit for our organization.”