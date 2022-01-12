Groupe Morneau names Malaison VP of operations

Groupe Morneau on Wednesday appointed Marc-Aurele Malaison as vice-president, operations – general transport.

Marc-Aurele Malaison (Photo: Groupe Morneau)

Malaison has more than 30 years experience in the transport industry where he held several positions of responsibility within large companies. He was general manager from 1996 to 2000 with Associes Transports du Quebec, vice-president of business development at Transport Morneau between 2000 and 2004 and 12 years at Canada Cartage as general manager and vice-president of Quebec and Maritime regions.

Malaison returned to Groupe Morneau in 2017 as vice-president of sales and marketing. He will now be responsible for operations, sales links, pricing strategy and customer service.

“Marc-Aurele is a pillar in the industry and has extensive knowledge of the industry and great expertise in customer service, which is a major asset for the company,” said David Morneau.