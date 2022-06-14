A dazzling display at Shell Rotella SuperRigs

by Today's Trucking

Shiny trucks attracted hundreds of visitors to Branson Landing in Branson, Mo., for the 40th Anniversary Shell Rotella SuperRigs, held June 9-11. The event included the truck lights contest and fireworks, and a truck parade through Branson Landing.

Trucks at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
Participants line up their trucks in Branson, Mo., during the 40th anniversary Shell Rotella SuperRigs. (Photo: Shell Rotella/Stephen Clark)
Truck parked in front of a fountain during Shell Rotella SuperRigs 2022
A big rig chills by the fountain at Branson Landing. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Picture of Jim and Barbara Reed and their truck
Jim, left, and Barbara Reed, welcome kids into the cab of their 2022 Peterbilt. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Interior of truck at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
Visitors paused to check out the interior of this truck, with many running their fingers over the carpet. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Picture of judges judging a truck at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
Judges take a close look at a participant’s rig. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Trucks, including cabovers, parked at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
Cabovers line up along other participating big rigs. (Photo: Shell Rotella/Stephen Clark)
Picture of Remington "Rooster" Davis and his little Peterbilt
Remington “Rooster” Davis and his Wee Pete were the center of attention. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Participants and visitors at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
Participants and visitors enjoy an overload of chrome. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Truck parade at Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Branson, Mo.
A big rig rolls past onlookers at Branson Landing. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Fireworks at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
Fireworks light up the sky on the second night of the event. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Chrome, lights shine bright at Shell Rotella SuperRigs


Have your say


This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.

*