A dazzling display at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
Shiny trucks attracted hundreds of visitors to Branson Landing in Branson, Mo., for the 40th Anniversary Shell Rotella SuperRigs, held June 9-11. The event included the truck lights contest and fireworks, and a truck parade through Branson Landing.
