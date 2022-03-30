Growing list of fleets earn Top Fleet Employer of Distinction Status

Eighty-one trucking and logistics companies have met benchmarks relating to the human resources practices measured through Trucking HR Canada’s Top Fleet Employers program.

Applicants are rated on factors including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR practices.

Businesses that meet the benchmarks for at least five years earn Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.

Joining that particular list in 2022 are: Arrow Transportation Systems; Bandstra Transportation Systems; Beyond Transportation; Caron Transportation Systems; Coastal Pacific Xpress; Fortigo Freight Services; Polaris Transportation Group; and RST and Sunbury Transport.

“As our sector continues to face labour shortages, Top Fleet Employers lead the industry in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees, attracting Canada’s next generation of top talent,” Trucking HR Canada CEO Angela Splinter said in a statement.

Applications will be accepted for the program’s 10th anniversary this summer.

Trucking HR Canada recognized 77 fleets last year, and presented awards in 13 categories during the Top Fleet Employers awards gala.

The 2022 Top Fleet Employers awards gala will be hosted in Toronto on Oct. 13.