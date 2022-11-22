Higgins named senior VP – legal and compliance for Volvo, Mack
Volvo Group announced that effective Jan. 1, 2023, Greg Higgins has been named senior vice-president – legal and compliance, general counsel, and secretary for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks.
Higgins joined the company in 2012 and has served since 2015 as senior counsel.
Before joining the Volvo Group, Higgins spent 12 years as a member and partner at Nexsen Pruet in Greensboro, N.C.
He succeeds Therence Pickett, who is retiring from the company.
