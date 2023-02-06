Hino Trucks names Ellis president, makes organizational changes

Hino Trucks has appointed Glenn Ellis as president and chairman of the board for Hino Trucks, effective Feb. 1. Ellis succeeds Shigehiro Matsuoka, who retired.

He will become the first U.S.-born president of Hino Trucks. Ellis will also serve as an officer of Hino Motors, Hino Trucks’ parent company.

Glenn Ellis (Photo: Hino Trucks)

Ellis joined Hino Trucks in 2004 and has led the efforts to build Hino Trucks’ brand in the U.S. market. His most recent role was senior vice-president of customer experience.

Hino Trucks also announced other organizational changes as part of its overall restructuring to support widening product options and growth in the U.S.

Bob Petz, who previously served as senior vice-president of vehicle- and parts sales, has been appointed chief operating officer and executive vice-president. Petz joined Hino Trucks U.S. in 2004. In addition to product development, all sales, parts and service operations will report to him.

John Donato, previously vice-president of parts operations, will take over as senior vice-president of sales and marketing.