MEMA appoints Chalifoux as chief sustainability officer

The Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) has named John Chalifoux as its chief sustainability officer and head of its newly launched Center for Sustainability.

He will also serve as chief operating officer of the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers membership group. Most recently, Chalifoux was president and chief operating officer of MEMA’s Association for Sustainable Manufacturing (MERA).

Chalifoux will lead the strategic direction, design and execution of the center, helping members navigate the processes and requirements of a successful sustainability program.

John Chalifoux (Photo: MEMA)

All ongoing remanufacturing activities will roll under the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers membership group, where Chalifoux will lead operations.

“Our members are leaders in the automotive and commercial vehicle supplier industry,” said Chalifoux. “I am excited to take on this dual role within MEMA as we unite aftermarket suppliers and serve all MEMA members wherever they are in their sustainability journey.”