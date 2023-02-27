Home Hardware names Ferreira as VP – distribution

Independent home improvement retailer Home Hardware has appointed Peter Ferreira to a newly created position of vice-president – distribution, effective March 27.

Peter Ferreira (Photo: Home Hardware)

Reporting directly to the chief supply chain officer, Ferreira will be accountable for all of Home Hardware’s distribution operations, facilities, and equipment. He will also execute the national distribution strategy related to processes, planning, standardization, product storage, and order processing.

“At Home Hardware, the community we create is crucial to our success. Not only does Peter have the perfect experience for this position, but he is also well known for motivating and inspiring the people around him. He’s an incredible addition to Home Hardware’s leadership team,” said John Dyksterhuis, chief supply chain officer, Home Hardware.