Humboldt victims to have stars named in their honor

HUMBOLDT, Sask. – The International Star Registry’s Canadian office has agreed to name a star after each person who died as a result of the Humboldt Broncos bus collision last April with a tractor-trailer, thanks to Saskatchewan truck driver Blaine Davies.

Davies, an avid Broncos fan and former hockey commentator, advocated for the stars to be named in their honor, with team players, the coach, assistant coach, statistician, athletic therapist, broadcaster, and the bus driver all being recognized.

The 16 stars are located in the same section of the Ursa Minor (Little Dipper) constellation, which is visible year-round in Canada.

International Star Registry packages will be presented to the families of each person who lost their lives when Washington Capitals’ forward and Saskatoon native Chandler Stephenson brings the Stanley Cup to Humboldt this Friday.