Isaac to visit Canadian truck stops to celebrate National Trucking Week

CALGARY, Alta. – With National Trucking Week kicking off this Sunday, Isaac Instruments is set to celebrate across the country.

The technology company, which has offices in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, will send a team to multiple truck stops with gifts for drivers as a thank you for their hard work and dedication.

The first stop will be Sept. 5 at the Ultramar in Brossard, Que., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The following day, the team will move to Mississauga, Ont., and set up shop at the Husky station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Finally, the team will visit the Flying J oil C in Calgary, Alta., Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

National Trucking Week runs from the first Sunday in September to the following Saturday, recognizing the work drivers do on a daily basis to keep the Canadian economy rolling.

